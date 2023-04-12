Silchar: Two youths of Assam’s Karimganj district were arrested in Tripura on Tuesday evening after their alleged attempt to kidnap a minor girl in Tripura.

Two other youths involved in the alleged abduction bid fled away and police are searching for them.

The arrested youths were identified as Ajmal Hussain (24) and Najim Uddin (26). Ajmal (son of Abdul Mukit) hails from Bandarkona in Karimganj district’s Patharkandi assembly constituency, while Najim (son of Abdul Haque) is a resident of Keotkuna, Nilambazar in Karimganj district’s South Karimganj assembly constituency.

As per reports, Ajmal and Najim along with two other youths S. Ahmed (18) and S. Uddin (18) allegedly tried abducting a minor girl from Fulbari in the North Tripura district of Tripura around 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening.

Fulbari falls under the jurisdiction of Churaibari police station (North Tripura district), about 135km from Silchar.

A group of local residents, who saw when the youths were allegedly trying to kidnap the girl in a car (AS-01 FB-4722), stopped the car and caught Ajmal and Najim while S. Ahmed and S. Uddin managed to escape. Both the absconding youths – S. Ahmed (son of Chaad Uddin) and S. Uddin (son of Nijam Uddin) hail from Fulbari. The local people then informed the police about the matter following which a team of policemen from Churaibari police station reached the spot and arrested Ajmal and Najim. The cops took the duo and the car used in the alleged kidnapping attempt was taken to the police station.

The minor girl’s father lodged an FIR with the police after which a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and further legal procedures initiated.

An official at Churaibari police station told reporters that a manhunt was underway to nab the other two youths involved in the crime.

