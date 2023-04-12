Tinsukia: A personnel of the Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) was shot dead by his colleague at a camp in Tinsukia district of Assam, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the two AISF personnel got into an argument, which took an ugly turn.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“The incident took place at Muliabari camp in Digboi industrial town. Udesh Majhi shot at Bimal Orang with his service rifle. Orang died on the spot,” he said.

The police have arrested Majhi and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Also Read | Passenger shoots self in running train: NFR

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









