Tinsukia: A personnel of the Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) was shot dead by his colleague at a camp in Tinsukia district of Assam, officials said.
According to a senior police officer, the two AISF personnel got into an argument, which took an ugly turn.
“The incident took place at Muliabari camp in Digboi industrial town. Udesh Majhi shot at Bimal Orang with his service rifle. Orang died on the spot,” he said.
The police have arrested Majhi and further investigation is underway, the officer said.
