Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHII) at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on April 14 during his visit to Guwahati.

The healthcare facility is being setup at IIT-Guwahati in collaboration with the Assam Government to leverage advanced technologies to transform medical science.

Speaking about PM Modi laying the foundation stone of the healthcare facility, Officiating Director, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer said, “Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute is envisioned to be a centre of excellence for innovation of cutting-edge health technologies and advancing boundaries of knowledge in frontier areas of medicine. The institute will be an integrated campus with an R&D block, academic institution for health human resources including PG and PhD programs, and ancillary support.”

The foundation stone of AAHII will be laid by Narendra Modi in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and other government officials.

