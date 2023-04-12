Guwahati: The Assam animal husbandry and veterinary department has, following an appeal from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to prohibit the manufacture, sale, and use of gestation and farrowing crates in pig farming, issued a circular recently to joint directors and animal husbandry and veterinary officers of all districts, mandating compliance with the group’s request within their jurisdiction.

“I am to inform you that the gestation and farrowing crates are being manufactured and sold illegally and issued in pig farms in violation of Section 11 (1) (e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. In the said metal crates, there is insufficient space and it is problematic for the sow (mother pig) and piglets to move since they are to live on their own faces and urine. Further, it causes sores and diseases. It is, therefore, asked to prohibit manufacture, sale and use of this type of gestation and farrowing crates in pig farms under your jurisdiction,” Indira R. Kalita, director of Assam animal husbandry and veterinary department, stated in the circular issued here.

Pig farrowing crates are metal cages that mother pigs are placed inside to give birth to their piglets. They are constructed of metal bars which restrict the movement of mother pigs. Each cage is generally around two metres long and less than one metre wide.

“The circular cites Section 11(1)(e) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which prohibits the confinement of any animal to a receptacle that fails to offer a reasonable opportunity for movement, such as gestation and farrowing crates. It also underlines the problematic restriction of mother pigs and their piglets within these metal crates, which leaves the mother unable to turn around or even stand up without difficulty, a statement issued by PETA on Wednesday said.

“As per the circular, the crates also force pigs to live amid their own faeces and urine, resulting in sores and infections. Confining animals in this way is illegal, a position confirmed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Research Centre on Pig and is further reiterated in the said circular,” PETA said.

Assam, home to the highest population of pigs in the country, is the latest of 20 states and union territories to issue directions against the housing of pigs in these contraptions.

Other governments that have issued circulars include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

“PETA India commends Assam for standing up for countless pigs and sparing them the severe cruelty of such crates,” PETA India advocacy officer Farhat Ul Ain said.

“Pigs are intelligent, protective mothers who form bonds with their young when unrestricted. Their confinement to these cramped crates and the ultimate separation from their piglets causes them tremendous agony and grief. Pigs are also transported in cramped trucks to slaughterhouses, where they are stabbed to death in the chest, frequently after being hit over the head with a hammer. PETA India reminds everyone that they can help pigs and other animals by refusing to eat them,” the PETA official said.

Gestation crates (“sow stalls”) are metal cages, essentially the size of a pig, with concrete or slatted floors. In them, pigs are unable to turn around or even stand up without difficulty.

These devices confine pregnant pigs that are typically transferred to farrowing crates to give birth and are kept in them until their piglets are taken away.

“Farrowing crates are fundamentally the same as gestation crates, except that they contain small side compartments for piglets,” the statement issued by PETA said.

Gestation and farrowing crates deny mother pigs everything natural and important such as opportunities to forage, build a nest for their young, socialise with other pigs, and regulate their body temperature (such as by wallowing in mud).

