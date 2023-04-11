Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet sent to Dibrugarh prison

Amritsar: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s close aide Papalpreet Singh was on Tuesday sent to a prison in Assam’s Dibrugarh, police said.

Papalpreet Singh, who is considered to be Amritpal’s mentor, was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday and detained under the National Security Act.

A five-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjiv Kumar on Tuesday left the city along with Papalpreet Singh for Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

They took a flight from the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amritsar (Rural) Satinder Singh said the team left for Dibrugarh early in the morning.

