Experts bat for empowerment of Assam’s trans community

GUWAHATI: The Assam Directorate of Social Justice and Empowerment, in an attempt to create an inclusive society for all, including the state’s trans community, organised an awareness programme on the rights and privileges of trans persons at the Assam Administrative Staff College here on Tuesday.

The awareness programme aimed at educating stakeholders about the concept of trans persons and gender non-conforming people.

It focused on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020, and the Assam State Policy for Transgender, 2020.

During the programme, the speakers shed light on the rights and privileges of the trans community, the welfare schemes available for them, their mental health and the challenges they face in their day-to-day life.

The Constitution of India ensures equality, freedom, justice, and dignity for all individuals. However, it has been realised that trans persons can lead a better quality of life if they have equal opportunities and effective access to different social development services.

The programme comprised multiple sessions, with each session covering a specific aspect of the trans community.

The first session, “Understanding the Transgender Community” was conducted by Priyamboda Mishra from the State Child Protection Society. Mishra is also a PhD scholar doing research on the trans community.

The second session, “Legislative Documents: Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019”, “Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020” and “Assam State Policy for Transgender, 2020” was taken by Swati Bidhan Baruah, who is the vice-chairperson of the Transgender Welfare Board, Assam.

The third session was led by Rashmi Baruah Gogoi, Joint Director, Social Justice and Empowerment, Assam, on “National Portal For Transgender Certificate and Identity Card and other facilities under the SMILE Scheme, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, New Delhi.”

The fourth session focused on the mental health and emotional well-being of trans people. The session was conducted by Maitryee T. Ralte, a clinical psychologist practising psychotherapy.

The final session was on the challenges faced by trans persons of Assam, led by Milin Dutta, the founder of Anaajoree. Dutta is an engineering graduate from NIIT Surat and a trans-man who has been an advocate for queer rights in Northeast India.

“The awareness programme on rights and privileges of trans persons of Assam was a significant step towards creating an inclusive society for all individuals. It was a reminder that everyone deserves equal rights and opportunities, irrespective of their gender identity,” the director, Social Justice and Empowerment, Assam, said.

According to the 2011 census, Assam’s trans population was more than 11,000, but activists argue that the actual number would be more than 20,000 since people don’t always come out owing to family pressure or social stigma.

Notably, back in 2020, Assam became the first state in India to introduce a separate category for applicants who identify as trans.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), which recruits people for the state’s civil service, police, and other allied services, became the first Indian state commission to introduce the new category.

Such recognition and acceptance by the APSC could play a role in remedying the stigma and making society more inclusive.

Last month, a “Trans Tea Stall,” run by members of the trans community, was opened at Guwahati railway station. The initiative is a first of its kind by the Northeast Frontier Railway for the empowerment of the trans community and the stall was set up in collaboration with the All Assam Transgender Association.

A year back, the first tea stall run by the trans community in the state was opened on the premises of Kamrup district’s integrated deputy commissioners’ office at Amingaon.

