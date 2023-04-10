SILCHAR: The police have detained two persons who allegedly tried swindling a person by offering to provide a special scholarship from CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to the person’s son. One of the detained persons, Kailash Rabidas, was arrested on Monday while the other, a minor, was produced before a court.

Kailash Rabidas hails from Hailakandi district‘s Lalabazar (Katlicherra assembly constituency). The minor, S. Uddin, is a resident of Borjhalenga (Dholai assembly constituency) in the Cachar district.

As per reports, Kailash had phoned Ajay Singh, a resident of Palarpar, Kalinagar in Panchgram (Hailakandi district) on Saturday evening. He informed Ajay that his son had won a special scholarship worth Rs 47,000 from CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, which would be given in three instalments. Ajay was told that the first instalment of Rs.16,000 would be provided (by people related to the scholarship) at his house on Sunday. Accordingly, Ajay was waiting at his house on Sunday morning.

Kailash told Ajay that his son would have to appear in and pass an examination to get the scholarship and mentioned that the examination centre has close circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Kailash also offered Ajay that his son can take the examination from home, for which he would have to give Rs 3,000. Ajay grew suspicious of the offer and informed neighbours about the matter.

Meanwhile, the duo tried fleeing sensing trouble but were caught by villagers who also informed the police. Policemen from Panchgram police station reached the spot, following which the duo were handed over to the police.

Bank-related documents, including cheque books and other documents, were recovered from their possession. During interrogation, Kailash Rabidas confessed that he had swindled many people for “shortcut money”. He usually uses social media (Facebook) to find his “targets” and he tries to scam people who do not have much knowledge about things, Kailash Rabidas told the police.

The minor claimed Rabidas took him to Ajay Singh’s house and that he had no idea about anything. He claimed he did not swindle or cheat anyone and that he was innocent.

