Assam to export methanol to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan

GUWAHATI: Assam government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an industrial group for an investment of Rs 15,000 crore in the state.

This was disclosed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“We are entering into a new agreement with an industrial group for an investment of Rs 15,000. We will sign the MoU after PM visits the state,” Sarma said.

Claiming that more industrial groups are coming to the state for investment due to basic strength, the Chief Minister said: “Industrial groups come to those places which have payment capacity. With the rising GDP of Assam, industries are coming up to the state.”

“We also made the state’s industrial policy more attractive for the investors,” Sarma said.

“We are also pursuing the Centre for a favourable industrial policy for the region, which will be significantly different from earlier policies. Earlier, policies were prepared considering Rs 100 to Rs 200 crore investment. We are thinking to make it big,” Sarma also said.

“These policies are not needed in Assam. Assam has entered into a new level from such policies.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Our industry department is working. The works in all sectors are going on,” he said.

He said the 700 TPD methanol plant of Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from a function at Sarusajai Stadium on April 14.

“There was no big investment in the public sector in Assam in the last decade. The APL is a big investment of the state government. In the last two or three years, our first big investment was in NRL. We increased the stake to 26 percent in NRL. The next investment is APL,” the Chief Minister said.

“The third big investment is the city gas linking project. The cabinet will clear the project,” he said.

“Our fourth big investment will be a 4,000 MW solar power project,” he also said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After so many years, the government started investing in the industrialisation growth of the state. In all these projects, we have central PSUs as partners. Central PSU like NLC and OIL are with us as partners, he further said.

“We are putting money in collaboration with the Central government. We have also decided to buy a 20 percent stake in UP’s Ghatampur power project. We will be buying 20 percent shares, with an investment of about Rs 100 crore, and will be entitled to 400-MW power from the project,” the Chief Minister said.

“From the Namrup plant, methanol will be exported to various states and several other neighbouring countries. In this project, Assam government has 51 per cent and OIL has 49 per cent investment,” he said.

From mid-April, the state will start exporting methanol to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the methanol plant of the state-run APL at Namrup in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district on April 14.

“The quantity of methanol to be exported can be ascertained only after signing the agreement. However, we are getting adequate requisition from Bangladesh for methanol,” said Rajnish Gogoi, managing director, APL.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The APL, the first company in the country to set up a methanol plant using natural Gas as feedstock, is an Assam government undertaking with 51% shares of the company held by the Assam government and 49% of shares held by Oil India Limited (OIL), incorporated in April 1971.

At present, 100 TPD methanol and 125 TPD formalin plants located at Namrup are fully functional under the company.

APL initiated an expansion programme on October 3, 2017, for the installation of a 500 TPD methanol plant at Namrup and a 200 TPD formalin plant at Boitamari in Bongaigaon district at a project cost of Rs 1,709 crores.

“The 500 TPD methanol plant at Namrup has been successfully installed and the trial runs have been conducted for raw methanol production with the lean natural gas (99% in methane) supplied by Oil India Limited from the gas fields in Assam and transported by Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL), another state PSU,” said Bikul Chandra Deka, chairman, APL.

“The 200 TPD formalin project is expected to be commissioned in November this year for which the feedstock will be the methanol produced from the 500 TPD methanol plant to be commissioned now,” Deka said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The expansion project of 500TPD methanol and 200 TPD formaldehyde plant at a total cost of Rs 1,337 crore is almost complete and Assam can soon export these chemical products to Bangladesh,” Deka said.

“But the date from which we will start exporting will depend on the chief minister. We are seeking his appointment in this regard,” Deka also said.

“The process of export of methanol would start via Dawki in Meghalaya to Sylleth district of Bangladesh by road. Later we will use water transport to send the consignments to Bangladesh,” Deka further said.

A feasibility study was already conducted by a joint group comprising chemical importers from Bangladesh and APL officials.

Initially, the officials agreed to have a G2G (government to government) intervention for the certification of chemical products by an accredited laboratory acceptable to both countries. They also agreed to set up a lab testing facility for streamlining the chemical export process between the two countries in due course of time.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The officials agreed to have a G2G (government to government) intervention for the certification of chemical products by an accredited laboratory acceptable to both countries. They also agreed to set up a lab testing facility for streamlining the chemical export process between the two countries.

Apart from Bangladesh, we will also start exporting methanol to Bhutan and Nepal after the inauguration of the plant, Deka added.

Also read | Assam: Boro National Council’s 39th annual conference ends

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









