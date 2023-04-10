Cachar: Cachar Police on Sunday seized nine exotic wildlife species from the Dholai area of Southern Assam’s Cachar district, which were being smuggled from other countries.

As per police, the recoveries include seven spider monkeys and two lemurs which were found abandoned on the roadside in Dholai. The market value of the seized animals is around 10 crores.

According to forest department officials, the spider monkeys are found in the jungles of Madagascar and South America where as the Lemurs are in Panama & Colombia.

The rescued wild animals are now being taken to Guwahati Zoo in a special ambulance after thorough checkups.

Cachar SP, Numal Mahatta, said they are investigating the matter and very soon will nab the smugglers. “Chief Minister has instructed us to nab the culprits behind the racket and the police are on the job. We are interrogating a few persons in this regard,” SP Numal Mahatta said.

These exotic species are smuggled through Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar, among others, and sold in different Indian markets where they fetch a promising price.

