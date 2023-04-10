Dibrugarh (Assam): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday to attend a public meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Shah was received at the Dibrugarh airport by Sarma before the Union minister left for neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

“It was a pleasure to welcome him (Shah) on his arrival at Dibrugarh airport today. He will visit Arunachal Pradesh today and will lay the foundation stone of the district office of @BJP4Assam besides addressing a public meeting in Dibrugarh tomorrow,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

असम की धरती पर आदरणीय गृह मंत्री श्री @AmitShah जी का अभिनंदन कर हमेशा सुखद अनुभूति होती है।



आज डिब्रूगढ़ एयरपोर्ट पहुंचने पर उनका स्वागत कर खुशी हुई। वे आज अरुणाचल प्रदेश जाएंगे और कल डिब्रूगढ़ में जनसभा को संबोधित करने के अलावा @BJP4Assam के जिला कार्यालय का शिलान्यास करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/zxcfMvc1gv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 10, 2023

The chief minister also reviewed the preparations for the meeting and was accompanied by state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita.

Besides Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameswar Teli will be present at the meeting, party sources said.

Shah will also perform the bhumi pujan’ (groundbreaking ceremony) of the BJP regional office for upper Assam.

