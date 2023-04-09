Tezpur: Tezpur University Students’ Council organized a cultural program on the university playground to celebrate the pre-Bihu festivities on April 8.

The event was attended by students, faculty members, and non-teaching professionals, who gathered to enjoy cultural performances and celebrate the traditional Assamese festival.

The event commenced at the community hall with traditional games like Koni Juj (egg fight), Tekeli bhonga (hitting the pot), and a friendly inter-hostel Tug of War competition. It began at 10:00 a.m. and continued until 1:30 p.m. Later, the cultural program started at 3:00 p.m. with a Mukoli Bihu performance, followed by an address from the Vice-Chancellor and a welcome speech by the President of TUSC.

The event showcased Assam’s rich cultural heritage through a variety of traditional dances and musical performances that were enthusiastically received by the audience. The Moncho Bihu, performed by Nilachal Men’s Hostel, Kopili Women’s Hostel, and Subhansiri Women’s Hostel, was a clear crowd favourite, followed by the Jeng Bihu performed by Pobitora Madam Curie Women’s Hostel. Additionally, the Rati Bihu performed by Kanchanjangha Men’s Hostel and New Women’s Hostel was one of the many delightful performances that captured the essence of the festival.

Adding to the excitement of the evening was the highly anticipated Baarerohoniya dance, performed by Dhansiri Women’s Hostel and Charaideo Men’s Hostel, followed by another Moncho Bihu performance by Patkai Men’s Hostel and Bordoichila Women’s Hostel. In addition to these performances, a solo music performance by Mayur Jyoti Nath from Saraighat C.V. Raman Men’s Hostel and the Baareboroniya dance performed by Jiri Women’s Hostel were also met with great appreciation by the audience.

The cultural secretary then took to the stage to express gratitude to all those who made the event possible, including the performers, organizers, and sponsors, for their hard work, support, and role in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Assam. With that, the Pre-Bihu celebration came to a lively close. The evening was a resounding success and a testament to the vibrant and diverse cultural traditions of this beautiful region.

