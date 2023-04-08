President takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur

Tezpur: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday took her maiden sortie in a fighter aircraft at Tezpur air base in Assam.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu to take sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam pic.twitter.com/DXjG3kieut — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Group Captain Naveen Kumar Tiwari flew her in a Sukhoi-30 MKI that took off from the Indian Air Force base.

Murmu, who is on a three-day trip to Assam, reached Tezpur from Guwahati.

She was received at the air base by Air Marshal S P Dharkar, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

