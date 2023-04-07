Sonowal, Tripura CM, Arunachal DyCM attend Yoga Mahotsav at Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein and health ministers of Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur attended the ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ here on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh also attended the Yoga Mahotsav here, marking 75 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

International students from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Nepal, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana, Egypt, Namibia and Korea apart from other students and yoga enthusiasts also participated in the Yoga Mahotsav

Speaking at the event Sonowal said that a 100-bed Yoga and Naturopathy hospital will be set up here.

The hospital will be set up by the Ministry of Ayush and will further bolster Dibrugarh as the centre of healthcare in the region, the Union Ayush minister said.

”With the constant support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to build this hospital which will give a big boost to traditional healthcare system in the region. I am thankful to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for extending full support to this one of its kind centre in the North-East'”, Sonowal said.

This centre will cater to the needs of the region by providing yoga and naturopathy outpatient and inpatient treatment to the people of Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

An MoU was also signed between the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and Dibrugarh University to develop an ecosystem of Yoga practitioners which will further reinforce the commitment to make yoga a part of everyone’s healthy lifestyle.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was also present on the occasion, said that it was due to the constant initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that yoga has regained its past glory and is being celebrated across the world as a prescription of good health.

“‘Being a doctor, I understand the scores of benefits that yoga has to offer. I thank our Ayush Minister for inviting me to this wonderful event and making me part of a movement towards realising the vision of our prime minister of a Swastha Bharat”, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said yoga is a wonderful gift of India’s rich heritage that has benefited the world to become a healthier place.

”Led by the prime minister, yoga has become a global movement. I am happy that I can participate in this event today as we work towards a healthier tomorrow”, Mein added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam govt’s 2021-22 budget unrealistic, overestimated: CAG

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









