Guwahati: In the past year, the security forces have intensified their efforts to restore normalcy in Assam, particularly in Upper Assam, where certain areas are still affected by the nefarious activities of ULFA(I).
However, it is evident from the large-scale desertions that the group has little support.
A “whole-of-government approach” is being implemented to restore complete normalcy in the few remaining pockets of Upper Assam.
It is worth noting that the ideological construct of ULFA has been marginalised for a long time due to the exponential development of the state, backed by a stable government. As a result, a large number of cadres have been apprehended, weapons have been recovered, and recruitment has been prevented, leading to a decline in the group’s strength.
In Upper Assam alone, as of 2022, the security forces have apprehended 107 cadres and overground workers, recovered 60 weapons, and, with a good soft approach, managed to convince 22 cadres to surrender. Additionally, they have also prevented the recruitment of another 64 cadres.
