Assam Assembly sitting to be held in Kokrajhar: Speaker

Guwahati: Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Thursday said a sitting of the House will be held in Kokrajhar, the first instance of the Assembly meeting outside Guwahati.

“We have been mulling holding a sitting of the assembly outside Guwahati. So, one session or a special session will be held in Kokrajhar,” he said, before declaring the House adjourned sine die at the end of the budget session.

Daimary, however, did not specify when this session will be held.

The Speaker said discussions pertaining to important issues of the state were held during the 14-day session, which commenced on March 10 with the governor’s speech.

A number of bills, including two new ones, were passed in the session, he said.

