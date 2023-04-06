Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Assam on a three-day visit during which she will take part in several programmes including attending the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court.

Murmu was received at the General Field Helipad, Bokakhat in Golaghat district by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet colleagues.

Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Golaghat. The President received a warm welcome by students and local people. pic.twitter.com/qlz5Ou8EfQ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 6, 2023

”Welcome to Assam, Adarniya Rashtrapati ji. We are so honoured to have your august presence and blessings”, the chief minister tweeted.

Welcome to Assam, Adarniya Rashtrapati ji.



We are so honoured to have your august presence and blessings.@rashtrapatibhvn @Gulab_kataria pic.twitter.com/JDasp2883z — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 6, 2023

The President went to the Kaziranga National Park where she will stay overnight. She will visit the Park’s Western range at Bagori and take a jeep safari.

She will also attend a cultural programme at the Central range in Kohora in the evening.

The President will inaugurate the two-day ‘Gaj Utsav-2023’ (elephant festival) at the Park on Friday morning before leaving for Guwahati, officials said.

The festival is an annual event at the Park, organised by both Centre and the state government, with an aim to protect and conserve the Asiatic elephant and find ways to resolve the increasing man-elephant conflict.

She will flag off an expedition to Mt Kanchenjunga and attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court on Friday evening.

The President will leave for Tezpur on Saturday where she will take a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force station, before leaving for Delhi.

