Ex-DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta takes oath as Assam Chief Information Commissioner

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to former Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as the State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Wednesday.

Mahanta, who retired on January 31 this year, succeeded another retired IPS officer A P Rout as the state’s CIC.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The programme was held at Raj Bhavan here.

The brief ceremony was attended among others by the Education Advisor ProfNani Gopal Mahanta, Commissioner and Secretary, Administrative Reforms and Training Shantanu P Gotmare, State Information Commissioner Samudra Gupta Kashyap.

Also Read | Solution to border row with Arunachal expected by year-end: Assam minister

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









