Ex-DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta takes oath as Assam Chief Information Commissioner

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to former Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as the State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Wednesday.
Mahanta, who retired on January 31 this year, succeeded another retired IPS officer A P Rout as the state’s CIC.
The programme was held at Raj Bhavan here.
The brief ceremony was attended among others by the Education Advisor ProfNani Gopal Mahanta, Commissioner and Secretary, Administrative Reforms and Training Shantanu P Gotmare, State Information Commissioner Samudra Gupta Kashyap.
