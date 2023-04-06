Chaygaon: Members of All Assam Nirman Shramik Union (AANSU) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday took out a protest rally against alleged irregularities at Labour Inspector Office in Chaygaon.

Shouting slogans against the BJP-led central government, over 500 protestors took part in the rally, marching from Chaygaon cattle market to the office of Chaygaon Revenue Circle. During the rally, the protestors also submitted two memorandums to Revenue Circle Officer Soruj Sonowal.

Nazrul Khandakar, general secretary of the South Kamrup District Sadou Asom Nirman Shramik Union (AANSU), said, “The CITU has submitted a memorandum with a 14-point charter of demands. A memorandum has also been submitted by AANSU to the Labor Commissioner of Assam and demanded fulfillment of the 5-points charter of demands.”

Nazrul said that various irregularities were happening in the Chaygaon Labor Inspector Office. “The inspector is irregularly present at the office. Due to this, many laborers have lost their daily wages. The online renewal of identity cards should start as soon as possible,” he said.

Furthermore, he called for the issuance of identity cards and receipt copies to those laborers who submitted their registration applications in 2021.

AANSU also demanded adequate staffing in the Chaygaon Labor Inspector Office and a scrutiny meeting of the Labor Inspector office as per the rules.

It is to be mentioned that CITU has staged a nationwide protest, urging the government to address issues concerning labour rights.

CITU’s demands include the prevention of price rises of essential commodities, ensuring employment of the unemployed at all levels, legal recognition of farmers’ produce with minimum prices, fixing minimum wages at Rs 26,000 per month, and equal wages for equal work, Construction Workers Welfare Fund should be spent only for the welfare of construction workers, among others.

Besides, the demands also include fixing daily wages of tea workers and agricultural workers in Assam at Rs 661, reviving the Namrup Fertilizer Factory and Sualkuchi Textile Industry, stopping all evictions without alternative measures and resettling already evicted people.

“If the government didn’t fulfill our demands immediately, we will resume the democratic movement very soon,” said Anil Das, general secretary, CITU South Kamrup unit.

