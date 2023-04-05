Tinsukia: Poverty is a compelling factor in the child trafficking industry across the globe. The story and horror of eleven boys and girls, including four minors, from a remote village in Assam’s easternmost district, Tinsukia, was no different. But the swift action of Assam police, involving two states, reunited at least ten of them with their families.

The police have arrested two persons – Deep Jyoti Gogoi, a resident of Lakhimpur district and Dipak Karmakar alias Guddu, a resident of Luhali Basti under Doomdooma police station in Tinsukia district – for their alleged involvement in this child trafficking case.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Superintendent of Tinsukia police Abhijeet Gurav said, “Based on a complaint at Doomdooma police station, an operation was launched and ten victims of human trafficking were rescued from Taksing Basti in Arunachal’s Upper Subansiri district. All the victims hail from Lohari Basti in Talap.”

Taksing Basti, a small hamlet in the frontier state, is almost 250 kms northwest of Doomdooma.

Describing the modus operandi, investigating officer of the case Sub-Inspector Dilip Das said the accused targeted teenagers from poor background and lured them with the promise of good life and employment at Silapathar in Assam. “But instead he took them to Taksing Basti under Nacho police station in the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh were they were pressed into domestic work.”

Das was accompanied by WC Saraswati Upaddhayay of Talap police Outpost and OC of Nacho police station ASI Nido Talar.

“Based on a tip, we arrested the local brokers and during remand interrogation, one of them spilled the beans,” Das said, adding, “Based on the leads extracted, an operation was launched on March 31.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“After a 72-hour-long operation, we finally succeeded in rescuing 10 victims and returned back on Monday. One girl had fled away before police could track them. We are trying to locate her,” added Das.

Das said, when he questioned the parents of the victims, mostly daily wage workers, they informed the police that their children were forcefully taken away. “However, no such evidence was found during the course of investigation.”

According to the United Nations Department of Defense and Crime, the definition of trafficking in persons’ means “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons, by means of threat or use of force or other forms of coercion, of abduction, of fraud, of deception, of the abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability or of the giving or receiving of payments or benefits to achieve the consent of a person having control over another person, for the purpose of exploitation”.

Also Read | Why ULFA (I) objected to Khalistan radicals’ comments against Assam CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









