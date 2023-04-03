Bhogdabari: Ahead of the Rongali Bihu Festival, Sifung Harimu Affat, Boko, has organized a 20 Days Bodo Folk Dance Workshop at Bhogdabari LP School Playground. The workshop started from April 3 and will go on till April 23, 2023.

The workshop was sponsored by the Bodo-Kochari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC).

BKWAC Executive Member Dasarath Boro and ABSU South Kamrup President Sanswarang Basumatary took part as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony. More than 100 Bodo girls and boys took part in the workshop.

BKWAC Executive Member Dasarath Boro said, “Bodo girls and boys from many villages under South Kamrup area have taken part in the workshop and more will come in the coming days.”

He also added that this is for the first time that the Bodo-Kochari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) has sponsored the Bodo Folk Dance Workshop in the Kamrup district.

“To develop our Bodo culture with our youth, BKWAC has sponsored many workshops in the 22 districts, which are out of the Bodoland Territorial Region”, added Dasarath Boro.

“With this aim, we BKWAC try to develop our Bodo Folk Dances in the South Kamrup area, so that they can perform on the world stage,” added Dasarath Boro.

The workshop is conducted by seven Bodo Folk Dance masters led by the master Gyanendra Basumatary.

ABSU South Kamrup President Sanswarang Basumatary said, “I thank the BKWAC and the Harimu Affat (The Cultural Association) for this initiative towards the bodo youths. These kinds of programs will revive our folk culture in the future.”

“I request our boys to learn the bodo dance; it is not only for girls, but boys also can perform. Even girls should learn how to play ‘sifung’ (flute) and ‘Madol/Kham’ (durm),” added Sanswarang Basumatary.

“Bagurumba, Bardwi Sikhila, Mwsaglanai, Dawsedelai etc Bodo traditional folk dances along with how to play flute and other bodo traditional musical instruments will be taught in the 20 Days long workshop,” said Hemanta Boro, General Secretary of South Kamrup Harimu Affat.

