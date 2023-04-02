Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu will address the Platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court on April 7.

The President will also launch a mobile app ‘Bhoroxa’ for the safety of the women, a spokesperson of the High Court said on Sunday.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sandeep Kataria, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present on the occasion.

The President will be on a two-day visit to the state from April six and is scheduled to attend the ‘Gaj Festival-2023’ in Kaziranga National Park.

The week-long platinum jubilee celebrations of the high court began on April one with a bicycle rally followed by a friendly cricket match between the teams of the Chief Justice XI and Chief Minister’s XI.

A commemorative stamp of the high court will be released on April five by Rijiju while the chief minister will release the Assamese version of the book “Gauhati High Court: History and Heritage”.

Union Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the celebrations on April six and release six books on customary laws of Rabha, Tiwa, Zeme-Naga and Bodos of Assam, Nyishis of Arunachal Pradesh and Halams of Tripura.

The Chief Justice of India will also release two apps on the online e-sewa Kendra for Assam and integrated CIS and e-Prisons applications.

A lecture by former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit will be held on April 8 as the concluding programme.

