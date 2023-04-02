Guwahati: Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi on Sunday and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made a sarcastic remark about the chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Kejriwal invited Sarma to Delhi as his guest and offered him tea and lunch while commenting that the people of Assam are very hospitable and Sarma should learn from them. Kejriwal made this statement during a party rally at the Sonaram High School playground in Bharalumukh.

Kejriwal’s sarcastic comment towards Sarma was in response to a statement made by Sarma, where he had threatened Kejriwal with a defamation case. Sarma had said, “Is there any FIR or case against me anywhere in the country? I wanted to sue him but like a coward, he spoke inside the assembly.” Kejriwal made his comment during a party rally at the Sonaram High School playground in Bharalumukh.

Sarma had previously threatened to file a defamation case against Kejriwal if he accused him of corruption during his visit to Assam on April 2. In response, Kejriwal reportedly stated in the Delhi Assembly that there are cases against Sarma.

During a party rally at the Sonaram High School playground in Bharalumukh, Kejriwal criticized Sarma’s threats and commented that such behaviour is unbecoming of a chief minister. He further praised the hospitality of the people of Assam and suggested that Sarma should learn from them.

Kejriwal clarified that the AAP does not resort to threats and instead invited Sarma to Delhi for a friendly meeting over tea and lunch at his residence. Kejriwal even suggested taking Sarma for a ride to show him the developmental works that have been carried out in Delhi, including schools and hospitals.

Kejriwal emphasized that the AAP is committed to bringing positive change to the lives of the people of Assam and that the state deserves a government that works for the welfare and development of its citizens. He further stated that the AAP is committed to providing a corruption-free and accountable administration that is responsive to the needs of the people.

During the party rally at Sonaram High School playground in Bharalumukh, Kejriwal criticized the lack of effective leadership in Assam despite the abundance of resources such as hills, rivers like the Brahmaputra, and coal. He lamented that the people of Assam had given 75 years to other parties after independence, with 52 years under Congress rule, 10 years under the BJP, and 7 years again under the BJP. Kejriwal accused the previous governments of betraying the people of Assam.

Kejriwal also criticized the BJP-led government for ignoring the alarming unemployment situation in the state and claimed that there may be more than 50 lakh unemployed youths in Assam. He also referred to the exam paper leak and blamed it on the nexus between the offenders and the government, citing that such a leak would not have been possible in Delhi and Punjab.

Overall, Kejriwal emphasized the need for new, effective leadership that is committed to the welfare and development of the people of Assam.

Kejriwal also criticized the government’s handling of the education sector in Assam, questioning the state of government schools and the lack of attention they receive. He referred to the chief minister’s wife running a private school, suggesting that it raises questions about the quality of government schools and the government’s neglect of them.

The AAP leader promised to focus on improving the quality of education and healthcare facilities in Assam if the party is elected to power, drawing on his experience of transforming these sectors in Delhi. He also highlighted the need for a qualified prime minister and questioned Prime Minister Modi’s educational qualifications.

Kejriwal pledged to provide jobs to all unemployed youth in Assam if the AAP comes to power, citing the party’s success in employing 12 lakh people in Delhi over seven years and 28,000 people in Punjab in one year. He also promised to provide piped water to all households in Guwahati within a year of the AAP government coming to power in the state.

“AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP here in 2016. Today, we have changed the face of Delhi. What has Himanta babu (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) done for the state in seven years? Nothing, only dirty politics,” Kejriwal alleged.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wave the crowd during the public rally in Guwahati on April 02, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the AAP working for the people of the country.

Mann claimed that his government has closed the 16-year-old toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib Nangal-Una road so that it could help commuters taking the route to save Rs 10.12 lakh per day.

‘It is the eighth toll plaza closed down in the state. The toll plazas have been illegally looting people in connivance with previous governments,” Mann added.

He claimed that the era of the road on rent had ended in the state and it was a big reprieve for people,

“We believe in constructive politics. We believe in working for the people,” Mann added.

Earlier, AAP Assam convenor Dr Bhaven Choudhury gave the welcome address and reiterated the commitment of the party towards the development of the state.

After their arrival at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Kejriwal and Mann were greeted by a group of enthusiastic supporters and party workers.

