Silchar: A 38-year-old man of southern Assam’s Silchar town committed suicide at his house in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on March 30 (Thursday).

The deceased person, Soumyabrata Nath, hailed from Vivekananda Road in Silchar town and worked as an assistant professor at a private varsity – Vivekananda Global University in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to sources, Soumyabrata, who lived in a residential quarter alone in Jaipur, was not responding to phone calls on Thursday after which a professor of the university (Vivekananda Global University) went to his quarter. The professor found the doors and windows of the quarter closed following which he called Soumyabrata from outside, but he did not reply. The front door of the house was broken and Soumyabrata was found dead.

The matter was informed to the police after which a team of cops reached the place and sent the dead body to a hospital for post-mortem. Police found a suicide note in Soumyabrata’s room which said Soumyabrata was reeling under heavy debts (which he was unable to pay) and thus he decided to end his life, sources said.

As per information received from family members, Soumyabrata is survived by his parents, wife, son and many other relatives. His younger brother, who works in the United Arab Emirates, and Soumyabrata’s wife and another relative are likely to start for Jaipur on Saturday. Soumyabrata’s last rites will be performed in Jaipur.

Before joining Vivekananda Global University, Soumyabrata worked as an assistant professor at another university in Mumbai. A meritorious student from childhood, he did his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from a college in Bengaluru. The news of his tragic demise has cast a pall of gloom on his family members, relatives and other known people in Silchar and people have expressed their deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members.

