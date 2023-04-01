Two ranges of Kaziranga to remain closed for tourists during Prez visit

Guwahati: Two ranges of the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) will remain closed for tourists on April 6 and 7 during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, a senior forest officer said.
KNP authorities had on March 22 announced that four ranges of the national park will remain closed during Murmu’s visit. The national park has six ranges but safaris take place in four.
“Both jeep and elephant safaris in Kohora and Bagori ranges will remain closed for tourists on April 6 and 7, but Burapahar and Agoratoli ranges will be open for the visitors,” Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Ramesh Gogoi, said on Saturday.
The President is scheduled to take part in two-day ‘Gaj Utsav-2023’ from April 6.
She will visit KNP and go on jeep and elephant safaris, an official of the national park said.
The annual ‘Gaj Utsav’ event is being jointly organised by the Union and state government this year.
The festival is organised with an aim to protect the Asiatic elephant and find ways to resolve increasing man-elephant conflict in the state.
