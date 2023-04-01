Designers should be consulted for Assam silk products catalogue : Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday said top designers should be consulted to prepare a catalogue of Assam silk products like ‘muga’ and ‘eri’ to attract global customers.

He urged the people of the state to buy at least one handloom gamosa (traditional scarf or towel) during the coming Rongali Bihu, celebrated in mid-April marking the Assamese new year, to encourage weavers in the state.

Silk products of Assam like ‘muga’ and ‘eri’ are in great demand in the global market but diversification is needed to tap its full potential, he said at the inauguration of a Golden Silk Park and Trade Centre here.

While there has been some diversification, constant improvement is needed to capture the global market, he added.

“We have been seeing the same design of muga necktie for the last 20 years. Only making new products will not help unless we constantly improve them.

“For this the handloom and textiles department should make a diversified design catalogue and consult top designers of the country,” Sarma said.

Urging people to procure gamosas from the local weavers for the coming Bihu, he said “There are 60 lakh families in our state. If each of them buy even one handwoven gamosa, it will be a big help for the weavers and our economy. At the same time, I ask the people to alert the authorities if anyone is found selling powerloom gamosas”.

The state government has imposed restrictions on selling of powerloom gamosas and mekhela-sadors’ (traditional Assamese women attire) in order to encourage the handloom sector.

Sarma asked the handloom department to come up with more schemes for the industry and weavers and pledged the government’s support for it.

The Swanirbhar Nari’ scheme through which the government is directly procuring gamosas from the weavers will ensure that they are paid the right price by other people or organisations who buy directly from them, he added.

