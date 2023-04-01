Guwahati: The Assam state revenue and disaster management department have extended the last date of submission of applications for the six stipulated services under Mission Basundhara 2.0 till midnight of April 2, 2023.

The decision, according to sources in the department, has been taken in light of requests received from several quarters.

Notably, with unprecedented public participation, more than 12 lakh applications have been received for the six services under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

The services include settlement of government khas land and ceiling surplus land, conferring ownership rights to occupancy tenants, settlement of transferred annual patta land, settlement of hereditary land of tribal communities, settlement of land for indigenous special cultivators and settlement of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land for individuals.

Earlier, the state government had during the Cabinet meeting held on January 12, 2023, extended the Mission Basundhara 2.0 scheme submission date to March 31, 2023, to enable all eligible people to avail of benefits under the scheme.

The decision has also been taken given the number of applicants who were earlier unable to avail benefits of the programme.

Online payment of land revenue

Online payment of land revenue or the e-Khazana service was ceremonially launched in all the mouzadari areas of Assam by state revenue and disaster management department minister Jogen Mohan on Saturday.

The system, however, is already operational in tehsildari areas of Assam since November 14, 2022.

Self-Registration of pattadars for e-Khazana through the Sewasetu (which was earlier known as the RTPS) portal commenced on Saturday. The process will continue till June 30, 2023.

“However, the facility for online payment of land revenue will start from the next revenue year starting July 1, 2023, to keep proper accounting of year-wise land revenue,” an official statement said.

e-Khazana will be enabled through all online payment modes such as UPI, debit/credit card, net banking, etc.

E-Khazana is a definitive step towards improving the ease of living for the people of Assam through online payment, reduction in transaction cost and digital availability of land revenue documents required for various services. This is aimed at improving transparency and reducing hassles for the people of Assam.

It may be mentioned that Mission Basundhara 2.0 was launched in November last year under which eight land-related services would be provided to people in the digital mode.

“Mission Basundhara 2.0 is for the indigenous people and is based on self-certification, which will state that the claimant has been residing on the land for the last three generations,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said at the launch.

“Through Mission Basundhara-1, issues of people which were pending resolution at the offices of the circle officers were sought to be resolved. Mission Basundhara-1 was able to provide relief and benefits to more than six lakh people,” Sarma said.

A total of eight lakh applications were received during the operation of Mission Basundhara-1.

