Assam governor felicitates boxer Lovlina on World Championship win

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and his wife Anita Kataria on Friday felicitated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning the World Championships at Raj Bhavan.
The governor said that her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication have propelled her to clinch the gold medal in the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships 2023 in New Delhi, bringing immense pride and honour to the state and nation.
”May her outstanding achievements continue to inspire budding athletes to strive for excellence and bring further accolades to our country,” he said.
Kataria also felicitated her parents who accompanied her to the Raj Bhavan.
Earlier in the day, Lovlina was also felicitated by the state Director General of Police G P Singh for bringing laurels to the country at the police headquarters here.
She was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police by the state government after her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.
