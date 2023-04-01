Assam Cabinet approves DA hike for govt employees

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved the hike in dearness allowance of state government employees to 42 per cent from 38 per cent.

The dearness allowance/relief of All India Service (AIS) officers in the state, pensioners, state government employees, family pensioners and extraordinary pension holders will be hiked by 4 per cent with effect from January 1, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

It also approved the 1,000-MW solar power plant under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sauro Shakti Prokolpo’ by the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd in Karbi Anglong.

The project will enhance the state’s energy security, he said.

The council of ministers also cleared raising of Rs 2,031.14 crore for infrastructure upgradation, which will include 110 rural roads, a road over bridge, 58 road-cum-embankments, 38 flood projects and 23 fishery projects.

