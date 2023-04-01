Tinsukia (Assam): A 60-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor, police said.

The crime took place on Wednesday after the accused lured the 10-year-old girl to a nearby tea garden, a police official said.

“The victim was taken to Tinsukia civil hospital by her family members. Medical examination has confirmed rape of the girl,” he said.

Based on the FIR lodged by the girl’s family, police nabbed the accused, the officer said.

