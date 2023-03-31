Guwahati: Aiming at bringing about qualitative improvement in the sporting landscape of the state, the Assam government on Thursday signed MoUs with three entities for setting up two high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centres in the state.

The memorandum signed with Abhinav Futuristics Pvt. Limited, in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is for setting up a high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre in Guwahati while the pacts signed with Oil India Limited (OIL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is for establishing a similar centre in Jorhat.

Director of sports and youth welfare Nibedan Das Patowary signed the MoU on behalf of the Assam government while Olympian Abhinav Bindra signed the same on behalf of Abhinav Futuristics Pvt. Limited at a function held in Janata Bhawan here.

Similarly, chief general manager (HR), OIL Ranjan Goswami signed the MoU for OIL while CGM (HR), NRL, Kajal Saikia signed the MoU for NRL.

Each high performance sports training centre will be established at a projected cost of Rs 23.78 crore with an additional operational maintenance cost of approximately Rs 2.49 crore.

The state government will fund the expenses of the Guwahati centre while Oil India Ltd and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd will contribute their CSR towards the Jorhat centre.

While presiding over the MoU signing ceremony, Sarma said that the high performance sports training and rehabilitation centres are the latest additions in building high quality sports infrastructure in the state.

He said that the high performance sports training centres will bring about qualitative improvement in the sporting landscape of the state.

The chief minister also said that physical fitness of youths is an important aspect of showing high performance in sports.

“Therefore, the high performance sports training and rehabilitation centres will go a long way in achieving an important milestone in excelling in sports,” Sarma said.

He further informed that the operations of the centres are an important segment as the state government has involved Abhinav Futuristics Pvt. Ltd for running the centres for five years. During this period, the state government will create its own expertise for running these centres.

Exuding confidence over the outcome of the sports training centres, Sarma said all athletes of the state should come forward to take help from these centres to enhance their competence, set their standards and contribute to the excellence of sports.

Outlining the State government’s commitment to the promotion of sports and improvement of its quality, Sarma said that last year his government spent Rs. 1000 crore for creating sports infrastructure across the state.

He also said that to give adequate opportunity for sports talent at the grassroots, the state government will organise block-level sports events in five identified disciplines. The winners will be competing at the district level and then at the state level.

“This ‘Khel Moharon’ will be held to present the much-needed exposure to the talented, upcoming sportspersons of Assam. The state government is also in the process of drafting a new sports policy which will exclusively cover the entire life of an athlete,” Sarma said.

The chief minister thanked Olympian Abhinav Bindra, OIL and NRL for their help in coming forward to establish high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centres in Assam.

Olympic gold medallist shooter, Abhinav Bindra, while speaking on the occasion hailed the initiative of the government in setting up of the training centres in the state.

Bindra thanked chief minister Sarma for leading the state from the front in creating high quality sports infrastructure in Assam.

He said that besides looking after the operations of the centres, his organisation will also provide free medical facilities, including surgery to any athlete who picks up an injury.

“My organisation will help the athletes to imbibe Olympic values in them so that they can become strong ambassadors for the promotion of sports and their values in the state,” Bindra said.

Sarma, on the occasion, also felicitated Lovlina Borgohain for her stupendous feat in winning the gold medal at the Boxing World Championships.

Cultural affairs minister Bimal Bora; chairman and managing director, OIL Dr Ranjit Rath; managing director, NRL Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan; state government officials and other dignitaries, including some budding sportspersons, were present on the occasion.

