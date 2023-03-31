Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday felicitated pugilist Lovlina Borgohain on her recent gold medal win at the Women’s World Boxing Championship.

The state government signed MoUs with Abhinav Bindra’s company, and with Numaligarh Refinery Limited and OIL for setting up sports training centres in Guwahati and Jorhat respectively.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In our continued thrust to build quality sports infrastructure in Assam, I had the pleasure to preside over an MoU signing ceremony to build High Performance Sports Training & Rehabilitation Centres in Guwahati and Jorhat.



Best wishes to @abhinavfuturis1, @NRL_MoPNG pic.twitter.com/gjQucIyWA9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 30, 2023

The CM felicitated the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist at the MoU signing ceremony.

”Lovlina has taken Assam and Indian sports to a new zenith. I had the great privilege to felicitate her for the stunning performance in the Boxing World Championship. Thank you @LovlinaBorgohai for encouraging so many of us and wishing you many more medals in the coming years,” Sarma tweeted.

Lovlina has taken Assam and Indian sports to a new zenith.



I had the great privilege to felicitate her for the stunning performance in the Boxing World Championship



Thank you @LovlinaBorgohai for encouraging so many of us and wishing you many more medals in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/KNmbzzfDTr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 30, 2023

The two centres would be established at a cost of Rs 23.78 crore each.

The CM said the facilities will bring about qualitative improvement in the sporting arena and called upon all athletes to take benefit of these centres.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra lauded the state government’s initiative and said that his organisation will also provide free medical facilities, including surgery, to any injured athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam: ADCs of 4 merged districts get administrative powers of DC

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









