Bongaon: The members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), and All Rabha Women Council (ARWC) submitted a memorandum to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Wednesday to demand justice for the BSF constable Dhitashree Rabha who died under mysterious circumstances.

The organizations urged the Assam government through Kamrup District’s guardian minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to pressure the West Bengal government to take action in this regard.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The event of submitting the memorandum took place during the Assam Chief Minister’s visit to the Bongaon Sports Club for Bihu practice. The event was organized ahead of the Bihu dance performance at Sarusajai Stadium on 14th April, where 11,000 artists are expected to participate and attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

Dhitashree Rabha, a resident of Dakuapara village under Boko Police Station, was living in Cooch Behar for a Karate competition as part of the BSF team. She was found dead in the complex battalion on March 20, 2023.

Manash Pratim Sharma, the President of the South-West Kamrup Students’ Union, alleged that Dhitashree Rabha’s death was not a suicide but a pre-planned murder. He called for the intervention of the Assam government to ensure that justice is served for the late BSF Constable.

Dibya Rabha, the General Secretary of ARSU Boko Unit, also spoke out about the case. She warned that if the government failed to respond to their request for justice for Dhitashree Rabha, they will take to the streets to protest until her family and the organizations get justice.

Sabita Rabha, Vice President of ARWC Boko unit said, “We request the Assam Chief Minister to intervene on this matter so that the family and we Rabha community get justice.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“According to the statements of Dhitashree’s family and the last photo evidence, it appears that she was murdered with pre-planning. So we request the Assam Chief Minister to kindly involve the Central Investigation Agency (CBI) in the investigation. Additionally, we request the state government to provide 50 lakhs rupees as ex gratia to the family of the late BSF Constable Dhitashree Rabha and offer a government job to a family member based on their educational qualifications,” Sabita Rabha added.

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary gave assurance that they will look at this matter for justice.

Meanwhile, when asked about the ‘Gamucha’ controversy during the Bihu dance rehearsal, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary replied, “This is our festival season, and there is no point in making too much controversy.”

When asked about constituency delimitation, Minister Patowary said, “For this purpose, public hearings will begin soon, and the list will be published shortly. Before publication, the opinions of political parties have been taken into consideration.”

Regarding the opposition parties’ allegation that taking 2001 as the base year for delimitation is unscientific, Minister Patowary replied, “Our Chief Minister has already discussed the matter with each political party, and everything will be fine.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam Assembly: Ruling, oppn members spar over Anganwadi centres

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









