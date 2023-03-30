Guwahati: The Assam government will extend the ‘disturbed area’ tag under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for another six months in eight districts of the state from April 1.
It will be extended for Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, according to a notification issued by the state home and political department.
The tag, however, would be lifted from Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar district from April 1, following a review of the law and order scenario in the state.
The Centre had earlier announced removal of AFSPA from April 1, 2022 from the entire state of Assam barring nine districts and a sub-division of Cachar district.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The state was declared a ‘disturbed area’ under AFSPA during the intervening night of November 27-28, 1990, and this has been extended every six months since then.
Also Read | Assam: Rabha Unions’ protest against non-inclusion of RHAC in Sixth Schedule
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mamata raises political temp with overnight ‘dharna’ against Centre
- Rahul disqualification: Meghalaya Cong starts ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’
- AFSPA to be extended in eight Assam districts
- Assam Rifles to shift base from Aizawl to Zokhawsang: Amit Shah
- Beyond patriarchy: matrilineal societies exist around world
- 10 musicians who had to change their stage names