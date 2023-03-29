Dibrugarh: An online fact-checking workshop was conducted at the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University in an attempt to combat the dissemination of fake news, an official release said.

The workshop was conducted by Bharat Nayak, Founding Editor of The Logical Indian and Head of the Fact-Checking Division on March 29 at Indira Miri Conference Hall, Dibrugarh University.

The workshop was aimed at promoting media literacy and critical thinking among journalists, students, and the general public.

It was attended by participants from media backgrounds, including journalism students, academicians, and members of other departments/centres of Dibrugarh University.

At the event, Google News Initiative Nayak shared his knowledge and experience with the attendees online and taught the media students how to verify media information.

In his talk, Nayak emphasised the importance of fact-checking in today’s digital age and the impact of misinformation on society.

He said, “Since fake news affects people and many of them are completely unaware of fact-checking, I realised that mainstream media or journalists should receive training in fact-checking techniques and become familiar with it. Understanding the various tools available for fact-checking as well as how to verify a video, image, or message received via social media is crucial.”

The workshop included presentations and interactive sessions on various aspects of fact-checking, such as identifying reliable sources, verifying information, and detecting fake news. The participants had the opportunity to learn from the expert and engage in discussions and practical exercises to enhance their skills.

Chairperson of CSJMC, Professor P.K. Gogoi said, “This online workshop conducted by Google certified trainer Bharat Nayak and organized by CSJMC, is a great learning opportunity for the students.”

It is essential to promote media literacy and critical thinking, especially in today’s age of misinformation.

Samagnee Baruah, Asst. Professor CSJMC, Dibrugarh University mentioned: “With billions of web portals providing information on almost every conceivable topic, fake news or information is very likely in today’s date. Bharat Nayak practically explained to the students how to differentiate fake from fact through visual verification, further helping them in improving their professional skills and knowledge.”

The fact-checking workshop organized by CSJMC, Dibrugarh University was a timely and relevant initiative to promote media literacy and critical thinking in society.

It served as a platform for journalists, students, and the public to learn from experts in the field and enhance their fact checking skills.

