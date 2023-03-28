Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has been named as one of the world’s top universities for the study of 14 subjects, according to the latest edition of the world’s most-consulted university ranking.

The 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, named the world’s best universities for the study of 54 academic disciplines. The full results can be found here.

The institute has performed best in Petroleum Engineering, in which it ranks 51-100 globally and 2nd in India. Compared to the previous year, the institution is ranked in 2 additional subjects. For IIT Guwahati, 6 of its programs improved in rank.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati’s performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati is working hard to deliver quality education which will play an important role in building a brighter future for all. Aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, the Institute is making further efforts to improve R&D collaboration in multidisciplinary subjects. This has been possible through the collective efforts by all the faculty and students.”

The Institute is home to one top 100 subjects. Based on its number of top-100 programs, India is the home to the 21st strongest higher education system in the world. In terms of its total number of ranked programs across the 54 subject tables, India is the 12th most-represented territory in the world.

In the broad subject areas, IIT Guwahati performs best in Engineering & Technology, in which it is placed at 222. This year, three new academic disciplines have been included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject: Data Science, Marketing, and History of Art.

QS uses five key metrics to compile the subject rankings. Reputation indicators are based on the responses of 150,000 academics and 99,000 employers to QS surveys while Citations per Paper and H-Index measure research impact and productivity. International Research Network (IRN) is used to assess cross-border research collaboration.

IIT Guwahati has retained the 7th position among the best engineering institutions of the country and the 8th position in the ‘overall’ category in the ‘India Rankings 2022’ declared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Education.

IIT Guwahati is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – ranked by London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various International Rankings. IIT Guwahati gained rank 37 globally in the ‘Research Citations per Faculty’ category and an overall 384 rank in the QS World University Rankings 2023 released recently.

Among other frontier areas of research and innovation, IIT Guwahati is working towards augmenting critical science research initiatives in Genomics, Developmental Biology, Health Care and Bioinformatics and Flexible Electronics, among numerous other areas.

