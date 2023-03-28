Assam down town University‘s Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management entered the Limca Book of Records, India’s premier record-keeping publication, for assembling the most varieties of pastries in a single session.

On May 11, 2022, a team of 25 in-house chefs, consisting of students and faculty, created a total of 517 assorted pastries within an impressive 3 hours and 44 minutes on the university campus.

The team of in-house chefs, led by Chef Jyotirmay Choudhury and Chef Mridu Pawan Rabha, prepared an array of mouth-watering pastries in different flavors, including pistachio, blackcurrant, chocolate red velvet, pineapple, mango, litchi, mixed fruit, and many more. This recognition from the Limca Book of Records is a testament to the university’s commitment to excellence and the hard work of its students and

faculty.

