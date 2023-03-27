Guwahati: Assam sprinter Hima Das (11.74 seconds) claimed the women’s 100m silver medal after falling 0.22 seconds short of Tamil Nadu’s Archana Suseendran (11.52 seconds) in the AFI Indian Grand Prix 2 at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Earlier, Suseendram (23.21 seconds) made the most of the Assam sprinter’s disqualification in the 200m to claim a double in the women’s events.

Muhammed Ajmal, 24, from Kerala, clocked his second sub-47 second time this season, improving on the 46.90 seconds he won the AFI National 400m Championships title here earlier this month. Despite winning the National Games crown in 46.29 seconds last year, he was only fifth best Indian last year and will be looking to establish himself as the leading quarter-miler in the Asian Games year.

With a best of 19.76m, the left-handed Tajinderpal Singh Toor dominated the men’s Shot Put. Each of his four valid efforts was better than the 19.17m that his Punjab team-mate Karanveer Singh managed to edge out Sahib Singh (Delhi) to claim the second place. Tajinderpal Singh Toor, however, is still looking for his first 20m effort of the year.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Eldhose Paul (Kerala) won the men’s Triple Jump contest with a best effort of 16.27m. Karthik Unnikrishnan and Abdulla Aboobacker ensured a podium sweep for Kerala, with the former getting his nose ahead by a mere 3 cm. Interestingly, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker cleared 15.77m in his only valid try.

Muhammed Anas Yahiya ran out a winner in his first national-level race since returning from the Commonwealth Games last year. He clocked 21.54 seconds to push Maldives’ Hassan Saaid to second place. Earlier, Sanjeet Singh (Haryana) edged out Amiya Kumar Mallick (Odisha) by a hundredth of a second in the men’s 100m.

The 2018 Asian Games 1500m gold medalist Jinson Johnson returned to the track for only his second race since he finished fifth in the World Military Games in Wuhan, China, in October 2019. Having finished third in the Federation Cup in April last year, he tasted victory in 3:44.52 today, leaving Delhi’s Rahul and Maharashtra’s Prakash Balu Gadade in his wake.

