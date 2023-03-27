Gohalkona: Assam State Health Department’s officials finally visited the Gohalkona Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre, previously known as Gohalkona Sub- Centre situated along the Assam- Meghalaya border, 11 kilometres from Boko.

Earlier this month, news about the poor condition of the state-run Gohalkona Center made headlines, following which Assam health department officials, revenue department and disaster management officials visited the centre on Monday.

Atanu Medhi, staff of the Gohalkona Health centre said, “Boko Sub Divisional Medical Officer Dr Mantu Kr. Das, panchayat members, Boko Revenue Circle Officer, District Disaster Management Official and other state government officials visited our centre for repairing and new building construction.”

Meanwhile, a storm last night damaged several roof sheets, forcing the centre’s staff to dry the documents outside under the sun.

Every year, the house has to be repaired after thunderstorms with the help of the local public and the centre’s funds.

“Every year we get around Rs 40,000 for repairing and other matters but in two instalments. So we have to take help from villagers from the other side,” Medhi added.

Caroline Sangma, a village resident, said, “This health centre has run for more than 20 years, but till now the government has not allocated a concrete building which will greatly relieve the locals.”

“This is a hilly area and the roads are not well, I have seen many people die on the way to the hospital. This is a very important medical health centre and I urge the state government to build a new building before the rainy season,” Sangma added.

The centre covers two revenue villages Gohalkona and Lepgaon, where the population is around 2000.

“Gohalkona will be the primary Health Center and its building is already sanctioned in government documents. Some official matters are underway and very soon, the new building’s construction will start,” said SDMO Boko Dr Mantu Kr. Das.

“Our centre is not even in the Assam government’s ‘Kayakalp’ scheme to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in Public Health Care facilities,” said Atanu Medhi.

“We villagers provide them our house for running the centre, even though we gave the land for the new building. Yet, the government has not shown interest in constructing a new building. The state government did not even pay rent for the house”, added Caroline Sangma.

