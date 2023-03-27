Guwahati: The 7th Edition of the Sustainable Textiles Fashion Show, VASTRA 2023, organized by North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT), was held at the majestic Ambience Hall at Exotica Greens in the city in a grand manner on Sunday.

Inaugurating Vastra 2023, the Festival Curator and Chief Executive Officer of NEIFT, Vikram Rai Medhi said that for the first time, a huge lineup of 48 models displaying collections of Designer Huangpi Gogoi from Assam, Gona Niji from Arunachal Pradesh, Albert Marak from Meghalaya and two ensembles created by final year fashion design students of NEIFT has taken place.

Medhi said “As a continuous journey of promoting the rich and varied weaves from our region, the current edition of VASTRA has been planned. The international focus is highlighted on Sustainable Textiles which is being complemented by the theme of Sustainable and Responsible Tourism. Northeast will play a huge role in coming years in this field and NEIFT is creating new age Designers who have tremendous potential of working in the Textile Clusters of Assam and the Northeast.”

The audience appreciated the Handicrafts and Sustainable Textiles which were used by Designers from Northeast states. Today students from these states get trained to be Designers of tomorrow by NEIFT and with these students, NEIFT is taking the Northeast to the International Fashion Map. One such example was their Mega Festival Celebrating North East being held in Washington D.C. on 11th December 2022.

