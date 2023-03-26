Silchar: A minor girl died by suicide after she was allegedly cheated on by her lover in Assam’s Karimganj district on Saturday.

As per reports, the incident took place in Khagail village, about 20km from Karimganj town, early on Saturday morning.

The deceased girl was a resident of Khagail village.

According to family members, the girl, who was a class-X student at a local private school, was reportedly in a relationship with a youth and she killed herself after getting cheated on by that youth.

“After coming to know about her relationship with the boy, we had told her not to continue the relationship with him as he belongs to an affluent family, whereas we are financially poor. We always felt that there was no future in that relationship because of the huge difference in the two families’ financial status,” family members of the deceased said.

They alleged that the girl, however, did not pay heed to their advice and continued the relationship with the youth. “Recently, we heard her talking to someone (presumably the youth) over the phone angrily and was saying – “If you don’t marry me, I will die”. She was seemingly very tense after that telephonic conversation and did not speak much at home,” her family members claimed.

They said the girl (on the day of the incident) ate her meal /Sehri (a meal consumed early in the morning by Muslims before fasting, before dawn during or outside the Islamic month of Ramadan) early on Saturday morning and went to sleep after the usual prayer service.

Her mother woke up around 6:30 am and did not find her daughter on the bed. Later, she found her daughter’s body lying outside the house. She raised an alarm following which the other family members along with a few neighbours rushed out of their houses and assembled at the site of the incident.

The matter was informed to the police after which a team of policemen reached the spot with a magistrate and sent the body to Karimganj civil hospital for post-mortem around 12 pm after completing necessary formalities, family members said.

The family members also claimed that they did not know anything about the youth except that he is from a nearby village and belongs to a rich family.

Sources said police, while probing the case, recovered a love letter and a mobile SIM card from the girl’s school bag. The police, however, did not divulge any details about the same to the media for investigation-related purposes, sources said.

An official at Karimganj police station told reporters that the matter is being investigated from various angles. It is also being probed if the girl killed herself or if there is any foul play, the official said.

A section of locals claimed that the family members of the deceased are afraid of the youth’s family as they are financially very sound and may harm or trouble the girl’s family if they raise their voices against the youth.

The police should carry out an inquiry properly and punish each and every person found responsible for the girl’s tragic death, the locals said.

