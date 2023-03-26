Assam Governor highlights role of universities in facilitating research

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has stressed on role of universities in facilitating research and ensuring that the findings are utilised for benefit of all.



He also maintained that courses in varsities needs to be restructured so that the country’s knowledge-based education system can be promoted.

Kataria was speaking at the valedictory function of a three-day national conference of Vice-Chancellors on the theme ‘Transformative Higher Education for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ on Saturday, a Raj Bhavan release said.

The conference was organised by the Association of Indian Universities and hosted by University of Science and Technology (USTM), Meghalaya.

Kataria said the universities should play the role of facilitating quality research and dissemination of the outcome of the research for the benefit of humanity.

The universities and other institutions of higher education should also create an academically conducive environment for the scientists and other research scholars to undertake high quality research projects and get their results published in international research journals.

Based on the outcomes of their research, the researchers should develop new technologies for the benefit of the society at large, he said.

The governor also maintained that there should be restructuring of courses in universities so that India’s knowledge-based learning system can be promoted.

He said the universities should play the role of enablers to use India’s ancient knowledge base to rediscover its inner vitality.

Stressing on character building aspect of education, Kataria said, “The institutions of higher education can play the role of a catalyst for using the physical, mental and intellectual faculty of the students to build a sensitive and humane society.”

He also said the New Education Policy will help in ushering the education system to meet the new challenges.

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, Education Advisor, Government of Assam, Nani Gopal Mahanta, National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Atul Kothari, Secretary General of Association of Indian Universities Dr. Pankaj Mittal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion, the release added.

