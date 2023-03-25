Manipur: Assam man shot dead in Imphal West  

Imphal: A resident of Assam was shot dead, allegedly in self-defence, when he attempted to harm a family with an axe in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Friday.

A family member also suffered a bullet injury in the incident, said sources.

The incident occurred around 8 am in the Changangei Uchekon area near the Imphal airport, when a stranger, later identified as Govind Basumatary, entered the house of Laishram Thouba.

Sources said Govind was trying to say something, however, the family members were unable to understand. On his way out, he picked up an axe lying in the courtyard and charged at the family.

Soon after this, Laishram shot Govind with his licensed double-barrel gun to protect and save his family members.

Police and forensic science experts rushed to the spot for further investigation. So far, police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the labourer’s attack on the family at the time of filing this report.

