Guwahati: Bharat Gaurav Train “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati”, a specially designed tour to cover the North-eastern states of India, was flagged off from Guwahati on Friday for its onward journey to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh.

The train arrived at Guwahati Station on March 23 as its first destination after it began its journey from Delhi’s Safdarjung station on March 21.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Virtual flagging off ceremony of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train

The train was virtually flagged off by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Rao Saheb Patil Danve, an official release said on Saturday.

NFR General Manager Anshul Gupta

NF Railway General Manager Anshul Gupta and other senior railway officials were present at the Guwahati railway station during the flagging-off ceremony.

The tourists during their first halt here visited the Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

Besides Guwahati, the train will cover during its 15-day tour Sivasagar, Furkating and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

The dignitaries expressed immense pleasure in the operation of the Bharat Gaurav Train to discover and experience the unique natural beauty and the rich cultural life of the NE region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bharat Gaurav is the first such tourism special train for the north-eastern states and it is in line with the Government of India’s initiative “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh”, the release added.

The initiative taken by the Indian Railways and IRCTC to promote tourism across the country under the project named ‘Bharat Gaurav’ deserves deep appreciation and support from all quarters. With the running of this Bharat Gaurav Train, the tourism sector will get a huge boost in all the north-eastern states.

Also Read | PM Modi likely to flag off NE’s first Vande Bharat on April 14

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









