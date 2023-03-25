Assam Guv confers state civilian awards on 21 personalities

Guwahati: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday conferred state civilian awards — Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav — on 21 personalities.

I am honored to have conferred the highest civilian awards of our state, namely the Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav, upon nineteen exceptional individuals who have exhibited prowess in their respective fields. pic.twitter.com/iOQFhB73It — Gulab Chand Kataria (@Gulab_kataria) March 24, 2023

The Assam Baibhav award was presented to renowned Mumbai-based oncologist Dr Tapan Kumar Saikia for his contributions to cancer care.

Dr. Saikia is currently the Director of Oncology Science at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai.

Attended the 2nd Assam State Civilian Awards Ceremony at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra where the awards were presented by Hon’ble Governor Shri @Gulab_kataria ji



It was most inspiring to be in the midst of 21 distinguished achievers who have made immense contributions in the… pic.twitter.com/e6nl75soMt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 24, 2023

The Assam Saurav award was presented to five people — Krishna Roy for mobile theatre, Gilbertson Sangma for football, Nayan Moni Saikia for lawn bowling, Dr Binoy Kumar Saikia for science and Dr Sashidhar Phukan for healthcare.

The Assam Gaurav was given to 15 personalities in recognition of their outstanding services in different fields.

A cultural programme was also held on the occasion at Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra here in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

