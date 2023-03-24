Efforts on to inaugurate Guwahati AIIMS during PM's visit in April: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the construction site of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, to review the progress and ascertain the possibility of its inauguration during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to the state on April 14.

The chief minister visited all parts of the construction site including the main building and the pathways, and reviewed the stage of their completion.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He also held a meeting with officers and took stock of the progress of OPD, auditorium, quarters for doctors and nurses, student hostels, fire extinguishing and garbage disposal system.

It's our great privilege that Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji will soon inaugurate AIIMS Changsari, which will give a huge boost to healthcare in North East.



Reviewed status of its various infrastructure facilities including OPD, auditorium, waste disposal & connecting roads pic.twitter.com/5QeDVFZAbf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 23, 2023

Executive Director of the institute Dr Ashok Puranik briefed the chief minister about facilities to be made available in the institute. The prime minister will come to Assam on April 14 to witness the Guinness World Record setting Bihu dance at Sarusajai stadium.

”We are considering the possibility of inaugurating the functioning of AIIMS on that day and efforts are going on in full swing”, Sarma told reporters.

He said that students of three scholastic years have already been admitted and in April-May, another batch of new students will be enrolled.

The chief minister said that once fully functional, the institute will bring about qualitative advancement in the health care system in North East.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sarma also planted saplings to increase the green cover inside the premises of AIIMS.

Also Read | Rahul ‘mismanaged’ Himanta episode in Assam: Azad in memoir

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









