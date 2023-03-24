WWF-India is calling on individuals, communities, and businesses across 12 cities in the country, to Give an Hour for Earth to do something planet-positive

Pedal for the Planet will be conducted in partnership with HSBC, BYCS India Foundation, EPAM, GCC, and Decathlon-Guwahati on March 25, 2023

Urging everyone to participate in large numbers, Ricky Kej, Face of Earth Hour India 2023 said, “Earth Hour 2023 aims to inculcate a sense of belongingness and ownership among people towards their planet and encourage cities to collectively shift towards sustainable development and citizens to reduce the growing environmental impact of our urban lifestyles. Adopting cycling as a way of commuting is a step in the direction of a sustainable way of living. I urge people, young and old, to participate in the Pedal for the Planet event and reiterate their support towards Earth Hour.”

WWF-India is calling on individuals, communities, and businesses across the country to Give an Hour for Earth to create the Biggest Hour for Earth to celebrate this year’s Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots environmental campaign. Earth Hour witnesses millions of people worldwide every year celebrate the moment, serving as a powerful reminder of the importance of our planet, and the need to protect it, in the limited time available.

Pedal for the Planet is a WWF-India initiative that aims to raise awareness about Earth Hour and promote a healthier, greener and more sustainable lifestyle at an individual level. Hosting the event this year across 12 cities (New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Kochi, Bangalore, Guwahati, Bhopal, Kolkata, Valsad, Udaipur) will see extensive participation and people coming together to pledge for their planet.

Dr Bhairrvi Joshi, BYCS India Foundation shares, “Our planet is facing a serious climate crisis. We are living in times where breathing air in the cities has become a threat to life. Every day we come in contact with so much vehicular emission. It is imperative that we change our habits and our way of life in the cities. Cycling is one such habit that people should adopt. Cycling is not just a means of transportation, it is a means of transformation, be it for an individual, a city or a nation. Incorporating cycling in everyday life is a potential solution to the urban challenges of physical, mental and environmental health.”

“In Guwahati, Assam Cyclothon is organised by WWF-India Assam State Office in collaboration with Guwahati Cycling Community and Decathlon Guwahati. We have got support from BSG-NE and many Government departments for conducting the same in Guwahati. We shall start the Cyclothlon from Dighalipukhuri & end at the same venue with a distance of 8 km. encouraging Citizens & Youth to join the same with full enthusiasm in the morning of Earth Hour day to kick start the events planned as reported by Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, State Coordinator WWF-India, Assam State Office.

