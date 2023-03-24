Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train reaches Guwahati

Guwahati: The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train taking travellers on a specially designed “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati” tour reached its first destination here on Thursday.

The train started its journey from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on March 21, a release by the North East Frontier Railway said.

Lumding Divisional Railway Manager Prem Ranjan Kumar welcomed the tourists at the Guwahati railway station and interacted with them.

The tourists expressed satisfaction on their journey from Delhi to Guwahati, the release said.

They even danced with a Bihu troupe of artistes present there to welcome them.

During their first halt here, the tourists will visit the Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

The train will depart on Friday for an overnight journey to reach Naharlagun railway station, 30 kms from the next destination of Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar, the next day.

Besides Guwahati, the train will cover during its 15-day tour Sivasagar, Furkating and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

Bharat Gaurav is the first such tourism special train for the northeastern states.

