Assam: Two women including minor rescued from clutches of traffickers in Silchar

Silchar: Two Nepali women, including a minor girl, were rescued from the red-light area of Southern Assam’s Silchar town of Cachar district on Monday night in a joint effort by social organisations from Silchar and Nepal.

The traffickers lured the victims with an assurance of better life and dragged them to a brothel here.

As per reports, a minor victim from Pokra, Nepal was trafficked to the red light area of Silchar by two traffickers. The traffickers assured her of a good life and education and brought her to Silchar. She had been kept at a brothel in Silchar where a woman used to drug her and force her into prostitution.

The Cachar police rescued the minor and after a mandatory health checkup sent her to a shelter home. The two people who trafficked her were also nabbed by Nepal police.

The two organisations which are working hand in hand to free such women from being captive of flesh trade racket are Ujjawala NGO from Silchar and Maiti NGO of Nepal.

“A few days back, we received another information from the team Maiti Nepal that a major girl from Nepal has been trafficked to Silchar red light area. They shared information with us and we immediately along with assistance from Cachar police rescued the girl and shifted her to a protection home,” said Romila Ghosh Project Director Ujjawala.

The particular victim was first brought to Delhi 3 years ago and from there she was brought to engage in forced prostitution in Silchar.

“The team Maiti Nepal NGO started investing in both matters and tried to locate their parents in Nepal. They traced both of them’s addresses based on registered police complaints and both the girls have now been reunited with their families,” Romila Ghosh said.

The rescued women were counseled at Ujjawala shelter home before being handed over to their families in Nepal.

Gaurav Chanda, another member from Ujjawala centre, said that last year five trafficked girls were rescued from Silchar’s red-light area. “There are both minors and adults among them. The poor financial condition forced most of them to leave home,” Chanda said.

The rescue of these women is a major success, members of the society said.

