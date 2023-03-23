Dibrugarh: More than 100 delegates are scheduled to participate in the two-day G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference here.

The delegates from G20 members, guest countries and international organisations, along with invited participants are scheduled to arrive here by afternoon to participate in the event beginning from Thursday.

Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu said that 103 delegates have already confirmed their participation. Apart from delegates from the G20 countries, there will be participants from nine guest countries namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The main deliberations will be held at the Manohari Tea Estate’s banquet hall on March 24. ”We have also planned a tea garden tour for the delegates where they can witness the process of tea plucking, tea processing and tea tasting first hand”, Pegu said.

The delegates will leave for Itanagar on March 25.

Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra, additional SP (Headquarters) Bitul Chetia, additional SP (security) David R Neingaite reviewed the security arrangement of the upcoming event.

The conference will be coordinated by the department of Biotechnology of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology.

The department’s secretary Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, who is the G20 RIIG Chair, will lead the conference proceedings. The event will bring together key actors, including national authorities and experts from the G20 members responsible for planning, setting up new, and managing existing programmes on the subject.

The focus areas will include challenges and opportunities in agriculture, de-carbonization of industry as well as bio-energy and bioresource management.

The conference will also deliberate on national and regional programmes and country experiences, regulatory environment and public/private sector collaboration, role of research, development and innovation in creating new, resource efficient, sustainable and more circular bio-based technologies, products and services and cooperation between G20 members on specific thematic areas, according to an official release.

