Heroin worth Rs 12 crore seized in Assam; 2 arrested

Karimganj: The police on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of heroin, estimated to be valued at over Rs 12 crore, and apprehended two persons in this connection in Assam Karimganj district, an officer said.

#AssamAgainstDrugs@karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle at Veterbond area under Ratabari PS and seized 121 soap cases containing Heroin (1.5 kg approx). Two accused have been apprehended.



Great work @assampolice. Keep it up!@DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/yFW7gMBsF3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 22, 2023

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation at Veterbond area under Ratabari police station and intercepted a vehicle coming from neighbouring Mizoram, Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During a search operation, the police found 121 soap boxes, containing over 1.5 kgs of heroin, kept inside a drum.

Two persons who were bringing the contraband from Aizawl were arrested.

Also Read | Elephant kills man, injures minor son in Assam’s Nagaon

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









