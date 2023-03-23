Karimganj: The police on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of heroin, estimated to be valued at over Rs 12 crore, and apprehended two persons in this connection in Assam Karimganj district, an officer said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation at Veterbond area under Ratabari police station and intercepted a vehicle coming from neighbouring Mizoram, Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said.
During a search operation, the police found 121 soap boxes, containing over 1.5 kgs of heroin, kept inside a drum.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Two persons who were bringing the contraband from Aizawl were arrested.
Also Read | Elephant kills man, injures minor son in Assam’s Nagaon
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura Speaker election: BJP, opposition set for showdown
- Assam: GMC chief engineer arrested for taking bribe
- Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1 possible launch in mid-2023: ISRO
- Heroin worth Rs 12 crore seized in Assam; 2 arrested
- Mizoram: Parties intensify campaign for Lunglei Municipal Council polls
- Meghalaya: CM Conrad presents deficit budget of Rs 1,592 crore