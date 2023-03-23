Heroin worth Rs 12 crore seized in Assam; 2 arrested
Assam Police seize 1.5 kg Heroin worth Rs 12 crore in Karimganj

Karimganj: The police on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of heroin, estimated to be valued at over Rs 12 crore, and apprehended two persons in this connection in Assam Karimganj district, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched an operation at Veterbond area under Ratabari police station and intercepted a vehicle coming from neighbouring Mizoram, Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said.

During a search operation, the police found 121 soap boxes, containing over 1.5 kgs of heroin, kept inside a drum.

Two persons who were bringing the contraband from Aizawl were arrested.

